ANKARA, November 27. /TASS/. The entry of Russian gas producer Novatek on the liquefied natural gas (LNG) market in Turkey is important, a source in the Turkish energy market told TASS.

"Russia's entry into the Turkish market as a new player in LNG procurement is significant. In fact, this is not the first instance of such supplies. Turkey has already received Russian LNG in previous years, but this is the first time the process has gained institutional confirmation and footing," the source said.

Novatek signed a contract for LNG supplies to Turkey since January 1, 2027, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said earlier.