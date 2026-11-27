MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. The concerns that Russian citizens bring up during President Vladimir Putin’s annual Direct Line Q&A event remain largely the same each year, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Questions are already being analyzed and sorted by priority, with the most frequently raised and less pressing issues identified. Every year, the range of issues raised by citizens is mostly the same, but the specific details vary from year to year," he said.

Peskov said specialists now use advanced technology and artificial intelligence to process and analyze the questions submitted by the public more quickly. He added that they actively use GigaChat, an AI assistant developed by Russia’s Sberbank.

The organizers began accepting questions for the "Results of the Year with Vladimir Putin" program at midnight Moscow time on November 27 (9:00 p.m. GMT on November 26). Russians can submit questions to the president until the broadcast ends.

The annual program, which combines Putin’s Direct Line Q&A with his year-end press conference, will start at noon Moscow time (9:00 a.m. GMT) on December 10.