MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. The political regime in European countries has shifted from democracy to "liberal dictatorship," according to Leonid Slutsky, a member of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs and leader of the LDPR party.

"The notorious liberte, egalite, fraternite (liberty, equality, fraternity) exist in today’s Europe only on paper. Democracy in European capitals has long since transitioned into a stage of liberal dictatorship," he noted in an opinion column for TASS.

He pointed out that the French Senate recently gave final approval to a law establishing a presumption of legitimacy for the use of force - including firearms - by the police. Slutsky described this as granting French police a "license to kill," suggesting that the authorities are preparing in advance to suppress future protests.

"Such laws - ranging from the expansion of police powers to use firearms in France to new anti-protest restrictions in Britain - are clear evidence of a serious intent to carry out repression against those who are dissatisfied," he stated. "It is certainly not the rioters among radical migrant groups - whose outrages are, in most cases, met with tolerance and ignored by and large - who will end up as the victims of this legalized 'license to kill'."