MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry is moving to develop military and military-social infrastructure, with the construction of facilities for nuclear deterrence forces being one of its priorities, Deputy Defense Minister Lieutenant General Pavel Fradkov said in an interview with Vesti news program.

"We have an extensive program for the construction of military and military-social infrastructure facilities. It has been approved by the defense minister and is under his personal and constant supervision. There are a number of priorities. First and foremost, it’s the creation of infrastructure to support incoming weaponry. The construction of facilities for nuclear deterrent forces. In the interests of the Strategic Missile Force, this includes the timely development of deployment areas for incoming modern strategic missile systems," he said.

In addition, he noted, the Defense Ministry has identified the development of coastal infrastructure and technical berthing facilities along the waterfront, including those for submarine forces, as a priority in the interests of the Russian Navy. At the same time, there are plans to develop airfields and facilities for training flight crews of the country’s Aerospace Forces, as well as to establish, modernize, and equip training grounds for the training of Russian Armed Forces’ personnel, primarily those participating in the special military operation.