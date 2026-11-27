MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Another six minors aged between 11 and 17 have been added to the database of Ukraine’s Mirotvorets extremist website, according to the website’s records reviewed by TASS.

Among the children added to the database are three boys aged 11, 15 and 17, and three girls aged 12, 15 and 16.

According to the website, they were doxed for allegedly being taken to Russia.

Earlier, the Mirotvorets website had also added eight minors aged between 9 and 16 to its database.

The Mirotvorets (Peacekeeper) website was launched in 2014. It publishes the personal data of those who the website’s administrators consider a threat to Ukraine’s national security. Hundreds of thousands of people have been doxed to the Mirotvorets database, including even one-year-old children, who have been added to it just for visiting Crimea with their parents. The Russian Prosecutor General’s Office said that the website was created to carry out "purges" of opposition politicians and journalists and represents a gross violation of the European Convention on Human Rights by Ukraine’s government.