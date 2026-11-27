VIENNA, November 27. /TASS/. Herbert Kickl, leader of Austria’s largest opposition force, the Freedom Party of Austria (FPO), has proposed that Ukraine take in illegal Syrian and Afghan migrants mired in Austria as compensation for financial assistance provided to Kiev.

According to him, this would be a "win-win situation for everyone if Kiev took in those Syrians and Afghans" whom the Austrian authorities are unable to return to their countries of origin. Kickl suggested that these migrants could immediately begin helping to rebuild the country.

"The EU, as well as Austria, have invested hundreds of billions in Ukraine. When the guns fall silent there, the time will come to demand something in return. Ukraine owes us something!" the FPO press service quoted him as saying. Kickl linked his proposal to the financial burden that illegal mass migration places on Austrian taxpayers.