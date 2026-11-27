SEVERODVINSK /Arkhangelsk Region/, November 27. /TASS/. The Tsirkon (Zircon) hypersonic missiles have confirmed their strike power and high accuracy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the ceremony for the first hoisting of the naval ensign aboard the nuclear-powered submarine Perm.

He noted that Yasen-M class submarines are capable of employing all types of sea-based cruise missiles.

"As well as Tsirkon hypersonic missiles, which have confirmed their strike power and high accuracy," Putin pointed out.