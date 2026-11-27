MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Russians’ interest in President Vladimir Putin’s year-end question-and-answer session is very great; the dynamics exceed previous years; during the first hours of collecting questions, their number approached 100 thousand, Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media.

He also said that Putin and Armenia’s Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan during the upcoming negotiations will discuss the choice that the Armenian side should make in favor of the EU or the EAEU.

TASS collected key statements from the Kremlin official made.

Putin’s year-end question-and-answer session

Russians’ interest in Putin’s question-and-answer session is very high, the dynamics exceed previous years, during the first hours of collecting questions their number approached 100 thousand: "Interest is high. In just a matter of hours [after the submission process opened], we came close to 100,000 questions. This exceeds the figures for previous years."

Every year, the list of issues that concern Russians is approximately the same, but there are always nuances: "Questions are already being analyzed and sorted by priority, with the most frequently raised and less pressing issues identified. Every year, the range of issues raised by citizens is mostly the same, but the specific details vary from year to year."

Peskov said specialists now use advanced technology and artificial intelligence to process and analyze the questions submitted by the public more quickly. He added that they actively use GigaChat, an AI assistant developed by Russia’s Sberbank. "In this case, GigaChat over the year has matured a lot in terms of its ability to process requests."

Pashinyan’s visit to Russia and relations with Armenia

Pashinyan’s visit to Russia was coordinated quite a while ago: "As you know, the visit was coordinated quite a while ago. And it was announced quite a while ago. And the Armenian side, too, has already announced it," Peskov said. "Actually, we are making arrangements for it," he added.

During the upcoming negotiations, Putin and Pashinyan will discuss the choice that the Armenian side should make in favor of the EU or the EAEU: "The main emphasis will certainly be on the choice that Armenia will make: whether it will make it, when and how."

Armenia’s wish in economic terms to "sit on two chairs" either must be confirmed or abandoned at some point: "The reason is that the focus on the European Union and the desire to simultaneously continue integration within the EAEU are incompatible. This has been pointed out repeatedly. That said, Armenia will definitely have to make a choice."

Putin and Pashinyan will also discuss security issues and the Russian military base: "The issue of our base will certainly be discussed. This base is a very important element in maintaining security and stability in the region. It will, of course, be interesting to hear the Armenian side’s viewpoint. Therefore, the agenda of the meeting will be comprehensive and tightly packed."

Relations between Russia and Armenia "are quite broad, despite the existing difficulties."

Candidacy for Russian ambassador to the US

Putin and American leader Donald Trump did not discuss the candidacy of a new Russian ambassador to the United States: "No, this issue was not discussed," Peskov said in response to a TASS reporter’s question.

Possibility of introducing liability for publishing information about consequences of UAV attacks

The question of the possibility of introducing responsibility for the publication of information about the consequences of UAV attacks should be scrutinized by specialists: "There should be specialists here, probably, if such initiatives are really being introduced, then they should be considered by specialists."

"The argumentation must be presented by the experts themselves and those who introduce these bills, and now it would be wrong to comment on this in any way before discussions have taken place in parliament. There is a war going on, so we need to make decisions that will ensure security. At the same time, we must safeguard our citizens’ interests and prevent any adverse consequences for them."

Tokayev's visit to Moscow

Putin and his Kazakh counterpart Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, during the last visit to Moscow of the leader of Kazakhstan, discussed bilateral relations between the countries and current issues: "The presidents discussed current issues. Both presidents, let us say, stated that trade between the two countries continues to grow. This is a very positive trend. Relations are developing in all possible areas. The presidents do have something to talk about each time."