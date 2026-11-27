GENICHESK, November 27. /TASS/. Eleven civilians were killed and 20 injured in the Kherson Region over the past week as a result of attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces, Governor Vladimir Saldo reported.

"Over the past week, 11 civilians in the Kherson Region were killed and 20 others injured as a result of attacks by the Ukrainian armed forces. In Velikiye Kopani, three people were killed as a result of drone strikes. In the Nizhniye Serogozy area, two people were killed in a Ukrainian strike on a truck. Two civilians were killed in attacks on vehicles on the R-280 Highway. Enemy strikes also claimed lives near Chkalovo, Aleksandrovka, and Nizhniye Torgai, as well as in Gornostayevka," he wrote on his Telegram channel.

Four people were injured in Velikiye Kopani, three in Kakhovka, and two each in Alyoshki, Ivanovka, and Tarasovka.

"Residents of Aleksandrovka, Dobroselye, Novaya Kakhovka, Novokamenka, Radensk, and Skadovsk were also injured. A woman was injured when a mine detonated in Golaya Pristan," Saldo added.

Over the past week, more than 30 motor vehicles have been damaged, including an ambulance, a regular bus, and a minibus. A motorcycle and a decommissioned tug were also damaged.

"A defunct women's health clinic building was damaged in Alyoshki, a store was damaged in Novaya Kakhovka, and a commercial building was damaged in Gornostayevka. Residential buildings were damaged in Velikiye Kopani, Petrovka, Krugloozersk, Yubileiny, Kakhovka, Vinogradovo, Novaya Kakhovka, and Skadovsk," the LPR head specified.