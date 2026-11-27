MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. The British government is preparing for a war with Russia based on groundless accusations that Moscow poses an aggressive threat, said former British soldier Michael Lee Gareth Jones, who voluntarily joined the Russian Armed Forces.

The service member said he had learned from media reports that 100,000 veterans in the United Kingdom were receiving letters from the government apparently intended to prepare them for a war against Russia.

"It does seem that the British government is preparing its forces - for some reason that I don’t understand - against Russia, and Russia has never attacked the UK and has no intention of doing so," Jones noted.

He stressed that while veterans in the UK certainly needed to fulfil their duties, Russia was not their enemy. "You know that the right side of history is with Russia," Jones added.

The media reported in September that the British authorities planned major drills to mobilize military veterans as part of a wider operation to test the UK’s resilience. "The planned operation was disclosed as the UK seeks to put itself on a war footing amid fears that it could be dragged into a conflict with Russia by 2030," The Daily Telegraph wrote in this regard. According to British Minister for the Armed Forces Louise Sandher-Jones, the exercise would rehearse all options needed to make proper use of strategic reserves.

Born in London, Michael Lee Gareth Jones first traveled to Russia for work in 2018. It was then that he decided to move to Russia. Jones obtained Russian citizenship in 2026. He currently serves as a drone operator with the 61st Separate Guards Naval Infantry Brigade in Russia’s Battlegroup Center.