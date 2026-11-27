MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Ukraine has stopped electricity exports, while imports have reached their highest level since mid-June because of damage to the country’s energy infrastructure, the Ukrainian Center for Economic Strategy (CES) said.

"Ukraine has stopped exporting electricity, while imports have reached their highest level since mid-June," the organization said on Telegram, adding the situation got worse after November 20.

Ukraine is also having a hard time supplying sufficient electricity to its consumers - in some regions, power outages last for more than 12 hours a day.

"And this is before significant frosts set in," the center said. "We're still short on money to make up the energy deficit."

In October, Ukraine continued to export electricity despite prolonged power outages within the country - it sold 356,130 MWh to partners abroad, while importing only 41,177 MWh.

However, the situation began to change in November. On November 25, Moldovan Energy Minister Dorin Junghietu said that Ukraine had stopped electricity exports to the republic. On the same day, the Moldovan government extended a special energy regime for 30 days. Junghietu said that the entire burden of supplying Moldova had fallen on Romania.