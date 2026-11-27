GENEVA, November 27. /TASS/. The European Union has become the greatest threat to freedom, peace, democracy, prosperity and diversity in Europe, Die Weltwoche Editor-in-Chief Roger Koppel said on the magazine’s podcast.

He accused Brussels of seeking to dismantle nation-states and concentrating power in unelected European institutions that lack sufficient democratic oversight. Koppel pointed to Germany as an example, saying the country was cutting pension benefits and subsidies to allocate more funds to support Ukraine.

The editor-in-chief also criticized European leaders’ policy toward Russia, arguing that German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and other members of the political elite portrayed Russia as an enemy to protect their political careers.

"Germany’s official circles and political leadership have convinced themselves that Russia is now the main enemy. This is a triumph of ego over rational thinking, a triumph of ideology over reality," he said.