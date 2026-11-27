PARIS, November 27. /TASS/. French authorities are fueling the conflict by sending service members to Ukraine, Nicolas Dupont-Aignan, leader of the Debout la France (Rise up France) party and a candidate in the 2027 presidential election, said.

"They are fueling the conflict behind parliament's back, in violation of Article 35 of the Constitution," he told RTL radio.

According to the politician, it was unacceptable that the government had "sent troops to Ukraine but this became known only through the media." Dupont-Aignan also pointed out that the Ukraine conflict was dividing Europe. "France currently has no resources to participate in this war," he said.

RFI radio reported earlier, citing sources, that French military personnel had been secretly operating in Ukraine since at least the summer or 2026, training Ukrainian troops and maintaining military equipment. French Minister Delegate to the Ministry of the Armed Forces Alice Rufo later acknowledged the presence of the country’s career service members in Ukraine but claimed they were not involved in combat operations on Kiev’s side and were instead part of a mission operating under the French Embassy.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Moscow was aware of the presence of foreign troops in Ukraine. He noted that Russia had conveyed its concerns to the relevant countries, warning that this indicated direct involvement in the war rather than mere support for Ukraine, as he also pointed to them selecting targets and sharing intelligence in this regard as well.

A spokesperson for the Russian Embassy in France told TASS that Paris had effectively joined the Ukrainian conflict on Kiev’s side.