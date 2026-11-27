SEVERODVINSK /Arkhangelsk Region/, November 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is taking part in the official flag-raising ceremony on the nuclear-powered submarine Perm, a TASS correspondent reports.

The flag-raising marks the sub being commissioned into the Russian Navy.

"Today we are raising the naval flag of Russia, the illustrious St. Andrew’s banner, on the multi-purpose nuclear submarine cruiser and transferring this new warship to the Navy. I congratulate the sailors and everyone who took part in the creation, equipping and testing of this nuclear missile carrier on this great and significant event," the head of state said.

Putin acknowledged the workers of Sevmash, design bureaus, and defense enterprises, as well as scientific and innovation centers and high-tech companies in the medium and small business sectors for their role in the submarine's creation.

An honor guard is lined up on the platform in front of the submarine. Putin was greeted by his aide Alexey Dyumin, Presidential Envoy in the Northwestern Federal District Igor Rudenya, Arkhangelsk Region Governor Alexander Tsybulsky, and Navy Commander-in-Chief Alexander Moiseyev.

Putin walked to the stage and to the lectern, and when the flag was raised, gave a speech to the audience.

About the submarine

The nuclear-powered submarine cruiser Perm is the fifth nuclear-powered submarine missile cruiser in the line of multi-purpose submarines of the Yasen-M project. It belongs to the fourth generation of nuclear-powered vessels (the designer is the St. Petersburg Naval Engineering Bureau Malachite). The cruiser was laid down in 2016, and launched from the slipway in 2025.

The ship successfully completed all stages of testing. On November 10 the acceptance certificate was signed at Sevmash. This multi-purpose missile carrier is the first standard carrier of the hypersonic Zircon cruise missile. The project of multi-purpose nuclear submarines of the Yasen-M class incorporates unique, cutting-edge developments in the field of weapons, electronic systems, and main power plants. Components and materials from domestic manufacturers were used in the construction.