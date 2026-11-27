SEVERODVINSK /Arkhangelsk Region/, November 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated sailors and Sevmash employees during the ceremonial raising of the naval flag on the Perm nuclear submarine on Friday.

"We are transferring this new warship to the Navy," the president said.

"Congratulations on this great, significant event for the navy and all those who participated in the creation, equipping and testing of this nuclear missile carrier. First and foremost, of course, the employees of Sevmash and their colleagues from numerous related industries - design bureaus and defense enterprises, scientific and innovation centers, and high-tech companies in the medium and small business sectors."