SEVERODVINSK /Arkhangelsk Region/, November 27. /TASS/. The nuclear-powered submarine Perm is a weapon of global scale and significance, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the ceremony for the first hoisting of the naval ensign aboard the nuclear-powered submarine.

"The Perm is a fifth Yasen-M class submarine to be delivered to the fleet over the last six years. I would like to particularly emphasize that Russia is one of the few countries in the world capable of building such powerful nuclear-powered submarines - weapons of global scale and significance," he noted.