ISTANBUL, November 27. /TASS/. Turkey ranked fourth in terms of trade turnover with Russia in the first nine months of 2026, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said at a meeting of the two countries’ intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation.

"Following the first three quarters of 2026, Turkey ranks fourth among Russia’s foreign trading partners," he said.

According to the deputy prime minister, the two governments have been tasked with increasing annual trade turnover to $100 bln. "Stable trade and economic ties provide a solid material and technical foundation for our relations. In recent years, bilateral trade turnover has consistently exceeded $50 bln. Turkey is among Russia’s key trading partners. Last year, it ranked second in terms of trade turnover, third in terms of Russian exports, and fifth in terms of imports," Novak said. The main areas of cooperation include energy, agriculture, industry, transport, logistics, and tourism, the deputy prime minister added.

Novak also noted an increase in mutual investment. Russian companies operate in Turkey’s energy, metallurgy, automotive, and petrochemical industries. Turkish businesses operate in Russia’s light and woodworking industries, as well as in the production of automotive components, household appliances, glass, and construction materials. Turkish construction companies are involved in major regional projects in Russia.