MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Artificial intelligence (AI) helps prepare for negotiations and can not only handle practical tasks, but also lay the groundwork for geopolitical breakthroughs, Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev said at the AI Journey conference.

"Artificial intelligence certainly helps prepare for negotiations. Moreover, you can even type in a prompt and say ‘Here is what an agreement, say a diplomatic one, might look like,’ and artificial intelligence will offer its own thoughts. Then you can ask ‘How can this agreement better reflect Russia’s stance, provide stronger arguments for Russia’s concerns and address them?’ Indeed, this is a very important tool," Dmitriev said.

The special presidential envoy emphasized that Russian AI models can be used not only to solve practical tasks, but also to prepare geopolitical breakthroughs.