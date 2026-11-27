MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Russia's trade turnover with other member-nations of the Commonwealth of Independent States increased by more than 13% in January-September 2026, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk told reporters in conclusion of the CIS Economic Council’s meeting.

"This year, based on the results of the first three quarters of 2026, trade among CIS countries has grown. In particular, Russian trade with CIS countries rose by more than 13%, that is for January-September. We expect to remain in double digits by year-end as well," he said.

Russia's trade turnover with CIS countries accounts for more than 15.6% of its total foreign trade volume, Overchuk noted. "If we look at Russia's share in CIS trade, within CIS, then it exceeds 63% for these countries," the Russian deputy prime minister stressed.