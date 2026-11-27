MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. The Finance Ministry has drafted a government decree introducing import duties of up to 35% on seafood from unfriendly countries, Russian Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Anton Siluanov announced at a plenary session of the Federation Council, the upper house of the Russian legislature.

"We have drafted a government decree to raise import duties on seafood from unfriendly countries. The draft decree is currently undergoing a review in departments. The rate for these duties is proposed to be increased to 35%. There was none before; it will be 35%," he said.

Siluanov reminded reporters later that a number of delicacies are already banned from import into Russia. "As for those that are still being brought in, we will impose duties on them," he said.