MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Russia, China and the United States could open a joint data center in two to three years, Russian Presidential Special Representative for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries and Chief Executive of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev told reporters on the sidelines of the AI Journey 2026 conference.

"This may seem premature now, but I really see a world in which, in two to three years, Russia, the US and China have a joint data center, including one powered by inexpensive Russian energy, which is one example of cooperation between these countries," he said.

According to Dmitriev, the trilateral meeting between Russia, China and the US in Shenzhen made it possible to assess the leadership of these countries in many areas, particularly in the artificial intelligence industry.

The APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting was held in Shenzhen on November 18-19. Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump.