MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. The proposed bill on introducing penalties for sharing information on the aftermath of drone attacks inside Russia should be left to experts to dissect for now, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"If such initiatives have indeed been put forward, experts perhaps should provide justification for them," he said, commenting on the move by a group of Russian senators to submit a bill to the lower house of parliament seeking to make disseminating information about attacks inside Russia illegal.

"Arguments should be presented by experts and those submitting such bills, so it would be wrong to comment on this before parliamentary debates take place," the Kremlin spokesman added.