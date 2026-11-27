MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. The net profit of the Russian Railways holding under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for January-September 2026 totaled 86.2 bln rubles ($1.5 bln) and soared by nearly four times in annual terms, the company said.

Total revenue of Russian Railways for the reporting period increased by 18.5% to 3.2 trillion rubles ($39 bln).

The holding's operating expenses amounted to 2.6 trillion rubles ($31.7 bln), and operating profit stood at 584.6 bln rubles ($7.1 bln). EBITDA for the first nine months of 2026 reached 1 trillion rubles ($12.2 bln).

The holding also reported that revenue from freight transportation and infrastructure access totaled 2.1 trillion rubles ($25.6 bln), while revenue from passenger transportation came to 413 bln rubles ($5 bln).

"Total assets of Russian Railways holding grew by 5.3% over the nine months of 2026 and stood at 11,034.3 bln rubles ($134.4 bln) as of September 30, 2026," the railway company said.