MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Electricity generation from renewable energy sources increased by 9.4% in January-September 2026 to 11.7 bln kWh, according to a market review prepared by the Renewable Energy Development Association.

"As of October 1, 2026, cumulative electricity generation by all renewable energy facilities in Russia since the beginning of 2026 totaled 11.7 bln kWh. Renewables accounted for 1.38% of total electricity consumption across Russia’s power system," the review said.

According to the 2025 report, electricity generation by renewable energy facilities reached 10.7 bln kWh in the first nine months of last year. The share of renewables in electricity consumption remained virtually unchanged at 1.25%.

The Renewable Energy Development Association (REDA) is a nonprofit organization representing the interests of the largest and most active participants in Russia’s renewable energy and low-carbon hydrogen sectors.