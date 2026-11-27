GENEVA, November 27. /TASS/. The Union of European Football Associations (UEFA) has condemned the violence that erupted at its matches during the Champions League match between football clubs Besiktas (Turkey) and Hapoel Beer-Sheva (Israel) in Batumi, Georgia and later during the Europa League match between Marseilles (France) and Levski Sofia (Bulgaria), UEFA’s press office said in a statement.

"UEFA strongly condemns the serious incidents of violence and disorder, including the clashes involving supporters inside the stadium, that occurred in connection with the UEFA Europa League matches between Olympique de Marseille and PFC Levski Sofia as well as Besiktas and Hapoel Beer-Sheva FC on November 26, 2026," the statement reads.

The Besiktas-Hapoel match was held on November 26 in Batumi and was halted in the opening half due to chaos in the stands. According to the Anadolu agency, before the match began, the Besiktas players refused to shake hands with their opponents at the pre-match ceremony. During the match, fans of the Turkish football club unfurled a Palestinian flag, which may have led to a clash between the fans and the police. The Batumi police later said that it detained 16 people in connection with the clashes.

"Violence, aggression, hatred and any form of provocative, discriminatory or extremist behavior have no place in football," according to the statement. "UEFA competitions are founded on the principles of respect, fair play, integrity and safety.

"The events witnessed at the above-mentioned matches run counter to these fundamental values and to UEFA’s objective, enshrined in its Statutes, of ensuring that football matches are played in a spirit of peace, mutual respect and sporting fairness," UEFA stated.

"UEFA has appointed Ethics and Disciplinary Inspectors to conduct disciplinary investigations into the incidents and examine all available evidence to establish the relevant facts and circumstances in accordance with the applicable UEFA regulatory framework," the statement added.

Earlier in the day, UEFA’s press office announced that the local organizers of the Champions League match between football clubs Besiktas and Hapoel Beer-Sheva in Georgia should be held responsible for the clashes that broke out at the stadium.

According to the statement, "UEFA was not the match organizer and was therefore not responsible for and had no control on security matters in the venue. All interventions in the stadium were decided and carried out by the competent local authorities in the exercise of their responsibilities and within their jurisdiction."

The Turkish Football Federation and the national football league’s clubs voiced their support for Besiktas and opposed holding the match on a neutral ground in Georgia. The decision was made by the organizers for security reasons.

UEFA Champions League match between Besiktas and Hapoel was played at a neutral venue, namely in Georgia’s Batumi, and ended with the 2-1 win in favor of the Turkish club. The UEFA Europa League’s match in France between the hosts Marseilles and Bulgaria’s Levski Sofia finished 1-0 in favor of the hosts. Both high-level European football matches, in Georgia and France, ended up with media reports about unrest, clashes and fights in the spectators seats during matches.