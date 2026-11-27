ST. PETERSBURG, November 27. /TASS/. Tennis player Anastasia Potapova, who now represents Austria, told TASS she still considers herself a Russian at heart even after changing her national affiliation.

"In my heart, I'm still a Russian. All reasonable people understand why I had to change [sporting] nationality to make it easier to travel and get to tournaments. I have said this repeatedly, but it does not change who I am as a person, my habits or where I come from. As they say, you can take the girl out of the country, but you can’t take the country out of the girl," Potapova said.

Potapova was born in Saratov. In December 2025, she announced that she had obtained Austrian citizenship and would represent Austria from the 2026 season.