TOKYO, November 27. /TASS/. US figure skater Ilia Malinin set a new World Record in men’s short program competitions at the 2026 ISU (the International Skating Union) Grand Prix in Tokyo, Japan.

The judges awarded the 21-year-old figure skater 114.81 points for his short program performance. The previous record in this category (113.97 points) belonged to his compatriot Nathan Chen, which he set at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing.

Malinin won a 2026 Winter Olympic gold in the figure skating team event. He has won the World Championships three years running (2024, 2025 and 2026) and notably also holds the highest score ever recorded in men’s singles free dance (238.24 points).