MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. /TASS/. The International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation (IBSF) has ordered junior athletes of the Ukrainian national skeleton team to stop putting politically-charged stickers on their sleds, Ukrainian skeleton racer Vladislav Geraskevich stated on Friday.

According to Gerskevich, the request came straight from the top - from IBSF President Heike Groesswang. The Ukrainian team had been flying stickers on their sleds related to the Azov group (recognized as terrorist and outlawed in Russia).

"We have received a letter from the head of the International Bobsleigh and Skeleton Federation, in which she demands that these stickers must be immediately removed from the sports competition gear," Gerskevich stated on his account in Instagram (banned in Russia as it’s owned by Meta Corporation, which is designated as an extremist organization in Russia).

Last February, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) announced that Geraskevich had been barred from participating in the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy for wearing a prohibited helmet that bore images of fallen Ukrainian troops and also revoked his Olympic accreditation.