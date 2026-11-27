BELGRADE, November 27. /TASS/. Serbia’s ruling Student List party has announced the candidacy of Radomir Saicic, a member of the Serbian Academy of Sciences and Arts (SANU), for the presidential election scheduled for December 27, 2026.

"We are proud to present our candidate for the presidential election, Academician Radomir Saicic, professor at the University of Belgrade Faculty of Chemistry," Nevena Mijailovic, the movement’s representative, said at a press conference.

Saicic, 65, is one of the Student List party’s founders. He won a parliamentary mandate in the October 25 elections. Saicic holds a doctorate in chemistry.