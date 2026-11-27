LUGANSK, November 27. /TASS/. A drone attack disrupted television and radio broadcasts in the southern part of the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), the regional Ministry of Digital Development, Communications and Mass Media reported.

The attack damaged transmission equipment in the city of Rovenki. Television broadcasts are completely unavailable there, while radio services are partially disrupted in the city and Sverdlovsk municipal district, as well as parts of Antratsit and Krasnodon districts and nearby settlements.

Six radio stations continue broadcasting despite the damage: Respublika FM, Pobeda, Vremya FM, Radio Russia, Mayak and Svoya Volna.

Specialists from the Russian Television and Radio Broadcasting Network (RTRS) are working to restore the equipment. The ministry said extensive damage to the transmission mast made it impossible to estimate when full broadcasting would resume.