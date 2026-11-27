MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Five people have been injured in a road accident on Komsomolsky Prospekt in central Moscow, which resulted in a car catching fire, with four of those wounded hospitalized, the city’s Health Department reported.

"A road accident occurred on Komsomolsky Prospekt. Four cars collided, and one of the vehicles caught fire. Moscow’s disaster medicine center and ambulance crews were on site. As a result of the road accident, five people were injured, with four of them taken to city hospitals with moderate injuries," the department said on its Telegram channel.

According to the department, one of the injured received medical assistance at the scene.

Earlier it had been reported that a multi-vehicle road accident occurred on Komsomolsky Prospekt near building 48. The street was temporarily shut down to traffic. According to the city’s Transport Department, the driver of a Lixiang car ran a red light at excessive speed, triggering a collision and subsequent fire. The department noted that "the driver will face administrative liability under several articles of the Russian Code of Administrative Offenses."