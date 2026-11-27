STOCKHOLM, November 27. /TASS/. Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson and representatives from Norway, Finland, Lithuania, and the Netherlands took part in a signing ceremony for an agreement worth over 60 billion kronor ($5.87 billion) for the joint procurement of more than 400 CV90 infantry combat vehicles, the Swedish government office reported.

The vehicles in question are the CV9035 Mk IV modification. Sweden is acquiring 60 such vehicles.

The supplier is BAE Systems Hagglunds, based in Ornskoldsvik. The CV90 is an armored combat vehicle designed to transport a squad of infantry, and is equipped with an anti-tank missile for engaging ground targets at long ranges, as well as a 35-millimeter cannon and a machine gun.