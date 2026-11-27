MAKHACHKALA, November 27. /TASS/. The Sovetsky District Court of Makhachkala has designated the international public movement "Majlis of the Peoples of Dagestan" as a terrorist organization, the joint press service of the republic’s courts of general jurisdiction reported on the Telegram channel.

The organization’s activities are now banned across Russia.

"The Sovetsky District Court of Makhachkala granted an administrative appeal to recognize the international public movement Majlis of the Peoples of Dagestan as a terrorist organization and to ban the activities of the movement, including its structural subdivisions and affiliated organizations, in Russia," the statement reads.

According to the case file, the movement was established in Turkey in November 2023 by preachers Israil Akhmednabiev (listed as a terrorist) and Abdullah Magomedov. Supporters of the movement promote violent separatist ideas aimed at freeing the republics of the North Caucasus from Russian statehood. The appeal specifies that the movement has an extensive network of branches in Russia, Turkey, Norway, Sweden, and other countries.

The coordinator and leader is Akhmednabiev (who calls himself Abu Umar Sasitlinsky). Working alongside him is Magomedov (who calls himself Abdula Kosteksky), who has been on the international wanted list since 2015 for terrorism-related crimes.

"Their illegal activities are disguised as awareness-raising, charitable, and educational projects. To ensure the safety of its members, the movement’s structure is not officially disclosed, and its activities are not publicly declared. Previously, Akhmednabiev was convicted in absentia and sentenced to 16 years in prison for organizing mass riots at Uytash Airport," the court said, noting that the decision has not yet taken effect and may be appealed.