ASHGABAT, November 27. /TASS/. Russian students have won 16 gold medals at the International Chemistry Olympiad held at the Magtymguly Turkmen State University, a TASS correspondent reports.

The Olympiad for university students, held from November 25 to 27, was split into two categories. Category A included students studying chemistry or any other field; category B, meanwhile, excluded chemistry.

In category A, Russian students won 13 gold medals out of 17. The winners were from Kazan Federal University, Lomonosov Moscow State University, Novosibirsk State University, Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MIPT), Central University (Moscow), and Saint Petersburg State University. In category B, students from MIPT won three gold medals out of 12. Seven Russian universities took part in the Olympiad - students from the Peoples’ Friendship University of Russia named after Patrice Lumumba also participated.

253 students from 47 higher education institutions in Belarus, Iran, Kazakhstan, China, Russia, Romania, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan took part in the 5th International Chemistry Olympiad.

Three professors from higher education institutions in Japan and Italy served as observers in the Olympiad.