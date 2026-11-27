MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. AI agents from Russia and India have completed a major cross-border transaction for the first time on Sber's GigaNetwork platform.

The Russian fertilizer producer PhosAgro purchased 100 metric tons of a chemical reagent from the Indian company Pharcos through the platform, the bank's press service said. The deal on the side of PhosAgro was handled by an AI agent on GigaNetwork, a trusted environment developed by Sber. The Indian party used an agent developed by CoRover.ai.

"The first cross-border deal between AI agents of companies from Russia and India took place on Sber's platform. PhosAgro purchased 100 metric tons of a chemical reagent for the beneficiation of apatite-nepheline ore worth over 30 million rupees ($323,000) from the Indian supplier Pharcos Speciality Ltd.," the bank informed.

The press service explained how the transaction was carried out. The buyer's AI agent requests a commercial offer from the supplier's agent and negotiates the price, batch volume, and other delivery terms. Each agent undergoes verification: bank-grade identification and a digital signature allow participants to verify who is conducting the negotiations and on whose behalf the terms are agreed upon.

The buyer and supplier can track the entire course of the transaction, including the fulfillment of obligations and settlement, as GigaNetwork records key events on a blockchain. "Settlements are made possible by a payment infrastructure that enforces the authorizations, limits, and counterparty whitelists assigned to the agent by the client at the bank," Sber said

"Russia and India already have the infrastructure for settlements in national currencies. Even before the first payment is made, an exporter needs to find a partner and agree on delivery terms. AI agents can simplify this process for small and medium-sized enterprises across BRICS countries. Already today, agents from different countries can negotiate deal terms in a trusted environment on the GigaNetwork platform," said Alexander Vedyakhin, First Deputy CEO of Sberbank. The bank expects to integrate AI agent interaction technology into Sber's supplier-sourcing service in India in the near future, he added.