HAIKOU /China/, November 27. /TASS/. Trade turnover between China’s southern island province of Hainan and Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) economies rose by 46.9% year-on-year in January-October 2026, with trade with Russia up 104.7%, the Hainan Daily newspaper reported, citing local customs.

According to the newspaper, Hainan’s trade turnover with APEC reached 162.83 billion yuan ($24.27 billion) in the reporting period, with Russia accounting for 16.77 billion yuan ($2.5 billion).

According to the published data, Russia shares second place with the United States among APEC economies in terms of trade turnover with Hainan, reaching 16.9 billion yuan ($2.51 billion) in January-October. Australia tops the ranking with 29.59 billion yuan ($4.4 billion).

Trade with APEC accounts for 51.9% of Hainan’s total foreign trade volume in the reporting period. Official calculations show that Russia, Australia and the US together account for 38.9% of the province’s total trade turnover with APEC.

Hainan’s exports to APEC economies reached 72.54 billion yuan ($10.81 billion) over the ten months, up 86.6%, while imports totaled 90.29 billion yuan ($13.46 billion), up 25.4%.

Trade quality and structure

According to the newspaper, the Hainan Free Trade Port’s trade and economic ties with the Asia-Pacific are strengthening as China becomes more open. A major driver of the province’s export and import growth was its transition to a new offshore-type customs model in December 2025, with its emphasis on advanced international standards and institutional openness, greater liberalization and simpler business procedures.

According to customs estimates, the range of goods produced in the province and exported to APEC markets is growing more diverse. These are mainly petroleum products, agricultural goods, plastics and finished paper. Moreover, shipments of electrical and mechanical products are rapidly growing.

Among the goods Hainan actively imports from APEC are cosmetics, jewelry, dried vegetables and fruit, oil, coal, cellulose, dimethylbenzene and aircraft parts.