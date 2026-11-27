MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. An Airbus A330 flying from Abu Dhabi to Jakarta declared an emergency over Indonesian airspace and landed at the nearest airport, a source in air traffic control services told TASS.

"The aircraft began descending after declaring an emergency and landed at the nearest airport along its route," the source said.

The plane touched down at Palembang International Airport in South Sumatra Province. Airline representatives and emergency services will decide how to organize the passengers’ onward travel to Jakarta, the source added.

The source did not specify the reason for the emergency declaration.