MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Latvia is one of the leaders of the anti-Russia push, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement on Latvia’s plans to adopt a declaration on "derussification," or phasing out anything related to Russia.

"Latvia acts as an instigator and stands at the forefront of confrontation with Russia. The Latvian government promotes itself as one of Kiev's staunchest allies. Together with the United Kingdom, it leads the ‘international drone coalition’ and has already supplied Ukrainian forces with tens of thousands of drones to facilitate regular attacks on Russian territory," Zakharova said.