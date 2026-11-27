BERLIN, November 27. /TASS/. The Bundestag has approved a 2027 draft budget with an all-time high military spending of nearly 140 billion euros, according to a roll-call vote on the parliament’s website.

Total spending stands at 556 billion euros, while new debt will amount to 210 billion euros.

In 2027, 12 billion euros will be allocated to support Kiev.

The budget was passed with 317 votes for, 260 against and no abstentions. Disputes over some budget items continued until the very end between the partners in the ruling coalition - the conservative bloc of the Christian Democratic and Christian Social Union (CDU/CSU) and the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD).