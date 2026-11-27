MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. The European Union risks going down in history not as a leader of the climate process, but as its main obstacle by attempting to turn climate conference negotiations into a campaign to impose its own wording, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said in a statement.

"The 31st session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP31) was marked by a highly revealing episode: the European Union, which positions itself as the leading advocate of international climate cooperation, blocked the adoption of the conference’s common political decision, the ‘Antalya Pact,’" the diplomat noted.

"COP31 has taught Brussels a very instructive lesson," Zakharova remarked. "Those who turn negotiations into a campaign to impose their own wording risk going down in history not as leaders of the climate process, but as its main obstacle."