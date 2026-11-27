MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. European countries’ unwillingness to discuss a new regional security architecture is a bad look for them, Leonid Slutsky, leader of Russia’s Liberal Democratic Party and member of the State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Committee on International Affairs, wrote in an op-ed for TASS.

"European representatives’ refusal to engage in constructive discussions on establishing a new non-NATO-centered regional security architecture looks like a clear sign of the European Union’s deepening decline," he pointed out.

Slutsky noted that the issue of a new European security architecture had been repeatedly brought up at the international level "as a fundamental factor for sustainable peace and stability on the continent." Nevertheless, European leaders are closing the window of opportunity themselves, including with regard to a peaceful settlement of the Ukraine conflict.

The lawmaker emphasized that not long ago, Europe had sought to join the peace process, but after the Russia-China-US trilateral summit in Shenzhen, Europeans "shot down the idea of traveling to Russia" at the invitation of President Vladimir Putin. "While Russian and US negotiators are working to find a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine conflict, European capitals appear to be sinking deeper and deeper into their political schizophrenia," Slutsky concluded.