LUGANSK, November 27. /TASS/. The number of mobile fire groups in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) has surged dramatically in response to an uptick in strikes by Ukrainian forces. Leonid Pasechnik, the head of the republic, announced that these groups are being deployed to perform critical tasks, including the escorting of vital supplies such as food and fuel to areas near the front lines.

Pasechnik highlighted a recent escalation in Ukrainian attacks targeting civilian infrastructure - specifically vehicles, bridges, and public transportation. "As of today, nearly all security and paramilitary units operating within the Lugansk People’s Republic have formed mobile fire groups, and their numbers have increased significantly in recent weeks," he remarked during a live Q&A session, although he did not disclose the exact number of active groups in the LPR.

Additionally, Pasechnik mentioned that a unit known as Bars (Leopard) has been set up in the region specifically to counter enemy UAVs and to safeguard critical infrastructure. Support for this unit is being provided by the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardia) and the Russian Armed Forces, who are collaborating to repel UAV incursions.