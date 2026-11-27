SEVERODVINSK /Arkhangelsk Region/, November 27. /TASS/. Advanced sea-based missile systems have been tested during Russia’s special military operation, Navy Commander-in-Chief Admiral Alexander Moiseyev said.

"Their capabilities are not just unique. Everything currently in service with the Russian Armed Forces, including high-precision, anti-ship, and hypersonic weapons - that is, naval and anti-submarine weaponry - is the most advanced. I will not hide the fact that its core was tested during combat missions in the special military operation zone," he said during a flag-raising ceremony aboard the Perm nuclear-powered submarine at the Sevmash shipbuilding facility in the city of Severodvinsk.

Moiseyev also noted that the strike capabilities of Yasen-M-class multipurpose submarines were unique, enabling them to use all advanced weapons.