SEVERODVINSK, November 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin addressed the crew of the new nuclear-powered submarine cruiser Perm with a traditional naval send-off, wishing them seven feet under the keel.

The head of state took part in the naval flag-raising ceremony aboard the Perm submarine, marking its commissioning into the Russian Navy.

"I wish the crew of the submarine Perm success in carrying out their assigned missions. And in keeping with fine naval tradition - seven feet under the keel," Putin said.