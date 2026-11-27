MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. Latvia is creating artificial obstacles to hinder the prompt delivery of Russian grain to global markets as much as possible, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"Lacking the legal ability to completely ban the transit of grain from Russia across its territory in the interests of developing countries, Riga is creating artificial obstacles to impede the prompt delivery of Russian grain to world markets as much as possible, thereby further exacerbating risks to global food security. The authorities' latest 'creative' move involves inspections conducted by Latvia's food and veterinary service to check for 'products stolen from Ukraine' in Russian grain," the diplomat said.

"At the same time, the government tirelessly continues to look for ways to ban grain transit, regularly raising the issue with the European Commission. Meanwhile, according to Latvia's Ministry of Transport, suspending shipments of Russian grain could cost the country's budget around 290 million euros per year in lost revenue, which will become a tangible blow to an economy suffering from a budget deficit and rising public debt caused by the unbearable burden of defense spending," Zakharova added.