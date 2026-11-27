SEVERODVINSK /Arkhangelsk Region/, November 27. /TASS/. The commissioning of the nuclear-powered submarine Perm into the Navy is a major event for the military and the country as a whole, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting on the development of the grouping of multi-purpose nuclear-powered submarines.

"We have just participated in the solemn ceremony raising the naval flag on the nuclear-powered submarine Perm. Another serial missile carrier of the Yasen-M project was commissioned into the Navy -- this is a major event in the life of the army, the fleet, and the country as a whole," the president noted.

"This is a powerful weapon. It will soon make a serious and significant contribution to strengthening the military power of the Pacific Fleet.".