SEVASTOPOL, November 27. /TASS/. The Grekov Studio, the world’s only creative association of military artists, will take on the job of restoring the canvas and the props for the Siege of Sevastopol 1854-1855 panorama, which were damaged in a June attack by Ukraine, Sevastopol’s Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev said.

On the night of June 10, a Ukrainian fixed-wing drone struck the Siege of Sevastopol 1854-1855 panorama building. As a result of the attack, the roof caught fire and was extinguished the next day. No casualties were reported, but over 90% of the panorama painting was destroyed.

"The painting and the props will be restored by the Grekov Studio of Military Artists, the world’s only creative association of military artists that carefully preserves the traditions of Russian battle painting. The work will be funded by VTB. As previously mentioned, the bank has pledged to commit 1 billion rubles ($12.173 million)," Razvozhayev wrote on his Telegram channel.

According to the governor, experts have already examined the building and its structures. The museum has transferred archive materials, photos, and a digital copy of the painting to the artists.

"It's imperative that we recreate Franz Roubaud’s vision as accurately as possible and preserve the artistic and historical value of the panorama, while using advanced technologies and materials," the governor noted. "I am convinced that the new panorama will not only restore a great work of art, but will also serve as a symbol of our historical continuity."

The panorama was unveiled in a building specially built for it in May 1905. It was damaged by German bombs during the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945, or the Eastern Front during WWII where the former Soviet Union fought against Nazi Germany. After the war, it took a team of Soviet artists nearly 10 years to restore it, and the panorama was reopened in October 1954. The enormous canvas, measuring 14 by 115 meters, along with additional miniatures, depicts a single day in the summer of 1855 from the history of the defense of Sevastopol during the Crimean War.