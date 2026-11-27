MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. The nuclear-powered submarine Perm has successfully completed its state trials, Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Navy, Admiral Alexander Moiseyev has reported to Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin.

"The nuclear-powered submarine Perm has successfully completed its state trials and is ready for the hoisting of the Naval ensign," Moiseyev reported to Putin during the flag-hoisting ceremony for the vessel, which took place at the Sevmash shipyard in Severodvinsk.