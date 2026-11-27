SEVERODVINSK /Arkhangelsk Region/, November 27. /TASS/. Much has been done over the past several years to strengthen the capabilities of the Russian Navy, President Vladimir Putin said.

"I would like to point out that much has been done over the past several years to boost the combat capability of the Navy, including its submarine fleet," he said at a meeting on the development of Russia’s multipurpose nuclear submarine fleet.

"Five Borei-A-class strategic nuclear-powered missile submarines and five Yasen-M-class multipurpose submarines have joined the Navy over the past eight years, as well as eight diesel-electric submarines," he specified.