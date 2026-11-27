MOSCOW, November 27. /TASS/. The Latvian authorities have no wish to normalize relations with Russia and are instead attempting to provoke an open conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said regarding the Latvian government’s plans to adopt a "declaration on derussification."

"The current Latvian authorities clearly have no interest in normalizing relations with Russia; on the contrary, they are consistently pursuing a path of ever-increasing escalation, going so far as to provoke an open conflict. This misguided course runs counter to the true interests and aspirations of the country’s residents - though, unfortunately, those voices have long gone unheeded in Riga," she noted.

Zakharova emphasized that, under such circumstances, Moscow "cannot ignore these threats and reserves the right to take decisive retaliatory measures of a political and diplomatic nature to reliably safeguard Russia’s national interests and the rights of its citizens."